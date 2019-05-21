Telecom Argentina (TEO) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TELECOM ARGENTINA holds a license to provide basic telephone service and fixes telecommunications links in the northern region of the Argentine Republic. The Company contributes to the country´s economic and social development by means of incorporating the latest technological advances achieved to-date in the field of telecommunications world-wide. “

Get Telecom Argentina alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Telecom Argentina from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Telecom Argentina currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of TEO stock opened at $14.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.56, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.78. Telecom Argentina has a fifty-two week low of $12.34 and a fifty-two week high of $23.90.

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.18 million. Telecom Argentina had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. Sell-side analysts expect that Telecom Argentina will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $0.3449 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.59%. This is a positive change from Telecom Argentina’s previous annual dividend of $0.25. Telecom Argentina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.06%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Telecom Argentina by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 12,717 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telecom Argentina during the 3rd quarter worth $270,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Telecom Argentina during the 3rd quarter worth $452,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Telecom Argentina by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 80,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Telecom Argentina by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 100,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 6,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

About Telecom Argentina

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; interconnection services, such as access, termination, and long-distance transport of calls; information and communication technology services comprising datacenter services, and telecommunications consulting and value-added solutions; and call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services, as well as sells equipment.

Featured Article: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Telecom Argentina (TEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.