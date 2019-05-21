Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases New Position in HCP, Inc. (HCP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 36,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HCP. Perpetual Ltd boosted its holdings in HCP by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 340,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,781,000 after buying an additional 57,900 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in HCP by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 449,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,066,000 after purchasing an additional 145,024 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan boosted its holdings in HCP by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 137,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in HCP by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 44,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in HCP by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 73,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on HCP shares. TheStreet raised shares of HCP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of HCP in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $32.00 price objective on shares of HCP and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HCP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.95.

In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 3,405 shares of HCP stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total value of $101,469.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,370.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HCP traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.02. 76,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,094,643. HCP, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.49 and a 52 week high of $32.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.43.

HCP (NYSE:HCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. HCP had a net margin of 59.96% and a return on equity of 18.05%. The company had revenue of $436.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that HCP, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. HCP’s payout ratio is presently 81.32%.

HCP, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. HCP owns a large-scale portfolio primarily diversified across life science, medical office and senior housing. Recognized as a global leader in sustainability, HCP has been a publicly-traded company since 1985 and was the first healthcare REIT selected to the S&P 500 index.

