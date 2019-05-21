Teacher Retirement System of Texas Lowers Position in DTE Energy Co (DTE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 74.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 37,148 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DTE. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 19,856,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,166,911,000 after acquiring an additional 311,679 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,212,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,677,888,000 after acquiring an additional 577,066 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,344,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,174,000 after acquiring an additional 150,611 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,330,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $257,004,000 after acquiring an additional 75,242 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,796,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $198,166,000 after acquiring an additional 27,301 shares during the period. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Peter B. Oleksiak sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $187,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,208 shares in the company, valued at $5,036,052. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Trevor F. Lauer sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.44, for a total transaction of $208,148.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,378,641.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,643,923 over the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DTE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Macquarie set a $123.00 price target on shares of DTE Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $117.00 price target on shares of DTE Energy and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.46.

Shares of DTE traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.93. 6,270 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 989,858. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.61. DTE Energy Co has a 1 year low of $94.25 and a 1 year high of $128.28.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 10.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. On average, analysts expect that DTE Energy Co will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $0.945 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

