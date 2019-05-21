TE Connectivity Ltd (TEL) Position Lowered by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,393 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 432.8% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 357 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the first quarter worth $32,000. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 7,370.9% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,870,688 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TEL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.43.

NYSE TEL opened at $88.19 on Tuesday. TE Connectivity Ltd has a 12 month low of $69.84 and a 12 month high of $99.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.41.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.15. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 20.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This is a boost from TE Connectivity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.37%.

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Terrence R. Curtin sold 128,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.20, for a total value of $12,128,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 213,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,132,329.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric Resch sold 34,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.70, for a total value of $2,815,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,790 shares in the company, valued at $5,688,933. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 333,433 shares of company stock worth $31,184,704 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

