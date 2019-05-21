Tdam USA Inc. Has $692,000 Holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (MMP)

Tdam USA Inc. decreased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,410 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMP. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 155.1% during the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 472 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 132.8% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 533 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 103.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 556 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 308.6% during the first quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 662 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MMP shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $75.00 price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup set a $70.00 price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.38.

MMP traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,261. The stock has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.70. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $54.25 and a 1 year high of $72.90.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $628.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.56 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 47.92% and a return on equity of 38.97%. The business’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 94.59%.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, Director Robert G. Croyle sold 2,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.94, for a total value of $127,012.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,758 shares in the company, valued at $225,254.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeff R. Selvidge sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.34, for a total transaction of $150,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,624.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,738 shares of company stock worth $404,643. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This news story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/21/tdam-usa-inc-has-692000-holdings-in-magellan-midstream-partners-l-p-mmp.html.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.