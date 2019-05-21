TD Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Aptiv PLC (APTV)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 58.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 904,519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 334,572 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $71,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in Aptiv by 4.1% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 590,838 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,966,000 after buying an additional 23,372 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $706,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,806 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 10,049 shares during the period. Weybosset Research & Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 75,983 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Finally, Davis Rea LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 15,764 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 19,689 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.79, for a total transaction of $1,708,808.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

APTV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Friday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Longbow Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Aptiv to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Aptiv to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.80.

Shares of Aptiv stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.09. 18,420 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,707,216. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.20. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $58.80 and a twelve month high of $103.23. The firm has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.79.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. Aptiv had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 35.66%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Aptiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.73%.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

