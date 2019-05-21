TCG BDC Inc (CGBD) Position Reduced by Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD trimmed its position in shares of TCG BDC Inc (NASDAQ:CGBD) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,324 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD’s holdings in TCG BDC were worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TCG BDC during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TCG BDC by 204.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TCG BDC during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TCG BDC by 1,413.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 6,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TCG BDC during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. 26.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CGBD traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.82. 76,733 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,625. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $901.92 million, a PE ratio of 8.56, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.99. TCG BDC Inc has a 52-week low of $12.19 and a 52-week high of $18.41.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $55.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.70 million. TCG BDC had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 10.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TCG BDC Inc will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. TCG BDC’s payout ratio is 85.55%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CGBD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TCG BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of TCG BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.13.

In other TCG BDC news, Director John G. Nestor acquired 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.63 per share, with a total value of $99,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

TCG BDC Profile

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

