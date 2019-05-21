Tallgrass Energy (TGE) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Tallgrass Energy (NYSE:TGE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tallgrass Energy GP, LP is a limited partnership company. The company is engaged in the transportation, storage and processing of natural gas, the transportation of crude oil and the provision of water business services primarily to the oil and gas exploration and production industry through its subsidiary. Tallgrass Energy GP, LP is based in LEAWOOD, United States. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TGE. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Tallgrass Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Tallgrass Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Tallgrass Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

Shares of TGE stock traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $24.42. 8,837 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 966,592. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.93. Tallgrass Energy has a 52 week low of $20.27 and a 52 week high of $26.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Tallgrass Energy (NYSE:TGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $197.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.40 million. Tallgrass Energy had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 7.62%. Equities research analysts expect that Tallgrass Energy will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tallgrass Energy news, Director John T. Raymond sold 46,386,232 shares of Tallgrass Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total value of $487,983,160.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Infrastructure Asso Blackstone acquired 79,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.49 per share, with a total value of $1,947,787.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,973,906 shares of company stock valued at $47,613,357 and have sold 46,405,689 shares valued at $488,446,299. Company insiders own 28.59% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TGE. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Tallgrass Energy in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Ffcm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 49.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tallgrass Energy

Tallgrass Energy, LP, through its subsidiaries, provides crude oil transportation services to customers in Wyoming, Colorado, Kansas, and the surrounding regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Transportation; Crude Oil Transportation; and Gathering, Processing & Terminalling.

