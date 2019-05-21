Tableau Software Inc (DATA) Director Sells $27,822.84 in Stock

Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) Director Hilarie A. Koplow sold 228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.03, for a total transaction of $27,822.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,810.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

DATA opened at $119.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62. Tableau Software Inc has a twelve month low of $92.01 and a twelve month high of $136.92. The company has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of -37.31 and a beta of 1.19.

Tableau Software (NYSE:DATA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.60. Tableau Software had a negative net margin of 27.58% and a negative return on equity of 25.93%. The firm had revenue of $282.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Tableau Software Inc will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Tableau Software by 5.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,118,849 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $683,720,000 after purchasing an additional 299,635 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tableau Software by 30.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,997,006 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $636,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,835 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Tableau Software by 9.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,377,068 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $557,113,000 after buying an additional 392,991 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Tableau Software by 5.8% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,600,954 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $458,329,000 after buying an additional 196,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC increased its holdings in Tableau Software by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,412,405 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $289,489,000 after buying an additional 934,635 shares during the last quarter. 86.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tableau Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Tableau Software in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Tableau Software to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of Tableau Software in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tableau Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.43.

About Tableau Software

Tableau Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business analytics software products. It offers Tableau Desktop, a self-service, powerful analytics product with data; Tableau Server, a business intelligence platform for organizations; Tableau Online, a hosted software-as-a-service version of Tableau Server; Tableau Prep, a data preparation product for combining, shaping, and cleaning data; and Tableau Public, a cloud-based platform for analyzing and sharing public data.

