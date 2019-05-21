TaaS (TAAS) One Day Volume Hits $30,704.00

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. One TaaS token can currently be purchased for about $1.29 or 0.00016205 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Liqui, CoinExchange and Livecoin. TaaS has a total market capitalization of $10.53 million and $30,704.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TaaS has traded 54.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005011 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.06 or 0.00389358 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012596 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001683 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 55.4% against the dollar and now trades at $96.41 or 0.01208836 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00154979 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004624 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000098 BTC.

About TaaS

TaaS’s genesis date was February 2nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 tokens. The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund . TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here . TaaS’s official website is taas.fund

TaaS Token Trading

TaaS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Livecoin, Liqui and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TaaS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TaaS using one of the exchanges listed above.

