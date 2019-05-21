Systematic Financial Management LP Sells 15,370 Shares of Aegion Corp (AEGN)

Systematic Financial Management LP cut its position in shares of Aegion Corp (NASDAQ:AEGN) by 23.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,805 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,370 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Aegion were worth $875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AEGN. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aegion by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,028,912 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,074,000 after purchasing an additional 395,682 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Aegion by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,109,497 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,919,000 after buying an additional 75,215 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Aegion by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,218,341 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,406,000 after buying an additional 27,909 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Aegion in the 4th quarter valued at $9,459,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Aegion by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 544,132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,560,000 after buying an additional 19,565 shares in the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AEGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aegion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. BidaskClub raised Aegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. ValuEngine lowered Aegion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Aegion in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

In other news, SVP Stephen P. Callahan sold 3,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $71,799.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Aegion stock traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $15.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,021. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $490.52 million, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.87. Aegion Corp has a twelve month low of $15.12 and a twelve month high of $26.80.

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $276.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.85 million. Aegion had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 0.08%. Aegion’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aegion Corp will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection, and Energy Services. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil and natural gas companies.

