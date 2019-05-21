Systematic Financial Management LP Has $1.01 Million Stake in Signet Jewelers Ltd. (SIG)

Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG) by 26.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,820 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SIG. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 459.1% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Inlet Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000.

SIG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Signet Jewelers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.97.

Signet Jewelers stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.58. 9,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,827,846. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.51, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.95. Signet Jewelers Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $19.41 and a fifty-two week high of $71.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 3rd. The company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Signet Jewelers had a positive return on equity of 14.34% and a negative net margin of 10.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.28 EPS. Analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Ltd. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is presently 39.78%.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 02, 2019, it operated 3,334 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

