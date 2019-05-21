Synopsys (SNPS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $820.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.30 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 17.23%. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect Synopsys to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $115.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a PE ratio of 40.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Synopsys has a twelve month low of $79.14 and a twelve month high of $124.12.

SNPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.10.

In other Synopsys news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 85,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.20, for a total transaction of $8,697,731.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 294,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,069,079.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Schwarz sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.61, for a total transaction of $1,176,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,939,506.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142,190 shares of company stock valued at $14,729,218 in the last 90 days. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

