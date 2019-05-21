SVB Financial Group (SIVB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $313.14.

Several research analysts recently commented on SIVB shares. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on SVB Financial Group to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $253.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. BidaskClub raised SVB Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Maxim Group cut their price objective on SVB Financial Group to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America set a $280.00 price objective on SVB Financial Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

SIVB stock traded up $4.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $236.85. The stock had a trading volume of 261,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,051. The stock has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.03. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $177.70 and a 52 week high of $333.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $793.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.49 million. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 36.09%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 20.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.55, for a total value of $1,437,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,811 shares in the company, valued at $5,703,925.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Marc C. Cadieux sold 2,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.77, for a total value of $554,734.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,319,654.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,383 shares of company stock valued at $5,003,767. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIVB. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 135.4% in the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, JOYN Advisors Inc. increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 271 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

