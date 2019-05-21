Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 317,868 Shares of CSX Co. (CSX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,191,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 317,868 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $238,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CSX by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,404,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,069,519,000 after buying an additional 1,127,467 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,161,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,438,997,000 after buying an additional 2,867,186 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in CSX by 0.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,929,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $967,382,000 after buying an additional 60,234 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in CSX by 11,871.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,486,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 11,390,771 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,386,802 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $644,194,000 after buying an additional 646,745 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSX traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.15. The stock had a trading volume of 250,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,682,876. The stock has a market cap of $63.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.29. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $58.47 and a twelve month high of $80.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. CSX had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 26.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

In other CSX news, VP Angela C. Williams sold 9,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.14, for a total transaction of $756,578.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,155,997.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CSX from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $80.00 price objective on shares of CSX and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. CSX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.58.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

