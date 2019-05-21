Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Holdings in Prudential Financial Inc (PRU)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,627,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,218 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $149,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 146.7% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 276.4% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on PRU shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.71.

In related news, insider Nicholas C. Silitch sold 13,000 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total transaction of $1,238,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Stephen Pelletier sold 26,006 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total transaction of $2,445,604.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

PRU stock traded up $1.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.70. 17,756 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,118,733. The firm has a market cap of $40.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Prudential Financial Inc has a 1 year low of $75.61 and a 1 year high of $106.64.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 9.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.08 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 34.22%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/21/sumitomo-mitsui-trust-holdings-inc-reduces-holdings-in-prudential-financial-inc-pru.html.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

Recommended Story: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.