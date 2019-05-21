Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD Has $1.33 Million Stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 41.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,554,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,281,000 after buying an additional 744,690 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 8.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 572,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,086,000 after buying an additional 46,175 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 8.6% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 64,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 5,045 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 2.3% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 69,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 376.0% during the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 144,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after buying an additional 113,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.10.

NYSE:WY traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $23.58. 129,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,615,157. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.64. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 52 week low of $20.52 and a 52 week high of $38.39.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 115.25%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

