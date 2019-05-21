Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Increases Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,531 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 732 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bollard Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

ROST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Ross Stores to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Ross Stores to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ross Stores currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.84.

NASDAQ ROST traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,215,454. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $35.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.89. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.91 and a 52 week high of $104.35.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 49.58% and a net margin of 10.60%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.55 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to purchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider James S. Fassio sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.51, for a total transaction of $4,575,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael J. Hartshorn sold 9,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.48, for a total value of $907,847.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 137,054 shares of company stock worth $12,504,328. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

