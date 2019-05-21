Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Increases Stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NLY)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,738 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NLY. Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 193.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.28% of the company’s stock.

Get ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH alerts:

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,752,014. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $10.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.24.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a positive return on equity of 12.34% and a negative net margin of 77.68%. The company had revenue of $218.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s quarterly revenue was down 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

In other news, CEO Kevin Keyes acquired 300,000 shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.62 per share, for a total transaction of $2,886,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,284,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,359,573.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Edward Hamilton acquired 30,000 shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.47 per share, with a total value of $284,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 130,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 480,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,604,100. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NLY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. ValuEngine raised ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Nomura started coverage on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Increases Stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NLY)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/21/stratos-wealth-partners-ltd-increases-stake-in-annaly-cap-mgmt-sh-nly.html.

About ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY).

Receive News & Ratings for ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.