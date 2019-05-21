StorageVault Canada Inc Expected to Earn Q2 2019 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share (SVI)

StorageVault Canada Inc (CVE:SVI) – Research analysts at Raymond James issued their Q2 2019 EPS estimates for shares of StorageVault Canada in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 15th. Raymond James analyst J. Rodrigues anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for StorageVault Canada’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$2.65 to C$3.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Cormark boosted their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$3.40 to C$3.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 7th.

Shares of SVI opened at C$2.79 on Monday. StorageVault Canada has a 1-year low of C$2.26 and a 1-year high of C$2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -40.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.20, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.33.

StorageVault Canada Company Profile

StorageVault Canada Inc engages in owning, managing, and renting self-storage and portable storage space to individual and commercial customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company is also involved in the management of stores owned by third parties.

