Stora Enso Oyj (SEOAY) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Stora Enso is an integrated forest products company producing magazine papers, newsprint, fine papers and packaging boards, areas in which the Group is a global market leader. Stora Enso also conducts extensive sawmilling operations. To strengthen its market position and better serve customers in the United States, the company acquired the U.S.-based, Consolidated Papers, Inc. in 2000. “
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st.
Stora Enso Oyj Company Profile
Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Consumer Board, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, and Paper. The Consumer Board division develops virgin fiber carton board used for packaging for liquid, food, pharmaceutical, and luxury goods.
