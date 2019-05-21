Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Covetrus Put Options (CVET)

Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ:CVET) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors bought 1,000 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,105% compared to the typical volume of 83 put options.

Shares of CVET opened at $28.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Covetrus has a 52-week low of $27.02 and a 52-week high of $43.83.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $941.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.41 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Covetrus will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 150,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $4,193,491.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Covetrus in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Svb Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Covetrus in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Covetrus in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cleveland Research started coverage on Covetrus in a research report on Friday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

About Covetrus

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships, and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The company was founded on April 13, 2018 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

