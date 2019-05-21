Stevens Capital Management LP Invests $54,000 in Southwestern Energy (SWN) Stock

Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,512 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 100.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 43,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $430,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,277 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 190,806 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 61,713 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Shares of SWN traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.88. The stock had a trading volume of 94,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,758,082. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.22. Southwestern Energy has a 1-year low of $3.23 and a 1-year high of $6.23.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The energy company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 23.46%. Analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target (down from $7.30) on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research downgraded Southwestern Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group decreased their price target on Southwestern Energy to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $4.00 price target on Southwestern Energy and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.66.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Stevens Capital Management LP Invests $54,000 in Southwestern Energy (SWN) Stock” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/21/stevens-capital-management-lp-invests-54000-in-southwestern-energy-swn-stock.html.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.