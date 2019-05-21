Stephens Inc. AR Sells 1,162 Shares of iShares Dow Jones US Consumer Ser. (IYC)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Consumer Ser. (BMV:IYC) by 23.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,162 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones US Consumer Ser. were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IYC. Creative Planning grew its stake in iShares Dow Jones US Consumer Ser. by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Dow Jones US Consumer Ser. by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares Dow Jones US Consumer Ser. by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC grew its stake in iShares Dow Jones US Consumer Ser. by 5.9% in the first quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Dow Jones US Consumer Ser. by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Dow Jones US Consumer Ser. alerts:

BMV IYC traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $211.21. iShares Dow Jones US Consumer Ser. has a twelve month low of $2,870.00 and a twelve month high of $3,650.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/21/stephens-inc-ar-sells-1162-shares-of-ishares-dow-jones-us-consumer-ser-iyc.html.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Dow Jones US Consumer Ser. (BMV:IYC).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Dow Jones US Consumer Ser. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Dow Jones US Consumer Ser. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.