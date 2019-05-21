Stephens Inc. AR Purchases 560 Shares of Shopify Inc (SHOP)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,287 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Shopify were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Shopify by 34.6% in the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Shopify by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Shopify by 0.8% in the first quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,893 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Shopify by 70.6% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in Shopify by 1.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,102 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SHOP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Shopify from $159.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Shopify from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Macquarie boosted their target price on Shopify to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.71.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP traded up $2.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $270.16. 471,870 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,629,308. The company has a market cap of $29.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -442.88 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 12.56 and a quick ratio of 12.57. Shopify Inc has a one year low of $117.64 and a one year high of $279.48.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $320.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.11 million. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

