Starbucks Co. (SBUX) Shares Sold by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management lessened its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,299 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 859 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its position in Starbucks by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 151,528 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $11,265,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 149,074 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $11,083,000 after purchasing an additional 16,531 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 127.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 182,970 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $13,602,000 after purchasing an additional 861,478 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 30,507 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank grew its position in Starbucks by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 11,208 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. 74.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBUX opened at $76.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.37 and a fifty-two week high of $79.65. The firm has a market cap of $93.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.51.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The coffee company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.87% and a negative return on equity of 494.61%. The company had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.50%.

In related news, insider John Culver sold 63,937 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total transaction of $4,989,643.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SBUX. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.88.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

