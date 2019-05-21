Stag Industrial (STAG) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “STAG Industrial, Inc. operates as a real estate company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single-tenant industrial properties throughout the United States. STAG Industrial, Inc. is based in United States. “

STAG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on Stag Industrial from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. TheStreet raised Stag Industrial from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Stag Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a hold rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Stag Industrial to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Stag Industrial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Stag Industrial has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.25.

NYSE STAG opened at $29.24 on Friday. Stag Industrial has a 1-year low of $23.24 and a 1-year high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.04.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.39). Stag Industrial had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $95.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Stag Industrial will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.1192 per share. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Stag Industrial’s payout ratio is 79.89%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Stag Industrial by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 14,841,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $408,135,000 after purchasing an additional 813,941 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Stag Industrial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,247,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stag Industrial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,202,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stag Industrial by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,121,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,909,000 after acquiring an additional 114,578 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stag Industrial by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the period. 76.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stag Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

