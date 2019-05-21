SPDR S&P Retail ETF (XRT) Holdings Increased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) by 99.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 215,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,518 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF were worth $9,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 298.9% during the 4th quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF stock opened at $42.51 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 52 week low of $38.10 and a 52 week high of $52.96.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

