SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF (SPLG) Position Boosted by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 35.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,125 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPLG. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 264,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,024,000 after purchasing an additional 123,788 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF by 327.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 10,335 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $687,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF by 152.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 42,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 25,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthquest Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $6,236,000.

SPLG stock opened at $33.66 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $27.30 and a 12-month high of $34.70.

SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

