Spark Investment Management LLC Invests $1.90 Million in Terex Co. (TEX) Stock

Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 59,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,902,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Terex by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Terex by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 227,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after purchasing an additional 44,927 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Terex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Terex by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 552,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,239,000 after purchasing an additional 52,827 shares during the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on TEX. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Terex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Terex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Terex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (down from $33.00) on shares of Terex in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Terex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Terex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

Shares of Terex stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.67. The company had a trading volume of 8,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,993. Terex Co. has a twelve month low of $25.47 and a twelve month high of $45.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.60.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.30. Terex had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a positive return on equity of 25.38%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

In related news, insider Steve Filipov sold 10,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total transaction of $358,110.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director International Master F. Marcato sold 1,100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total transaction of $34,694,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,650 shares of company stock valued at $53,474. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

