Spark Investment Management LLC Invests $1.59 Million in National Bank Holdings Corp (NBHC)

Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in National Bank Holdings Corp (NYSE:NBHC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 47,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,589,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in National Bank in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in National Bank in the fourth quarter worth $109,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in National Bank by 997.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,975 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in National Bank by 3.7% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in National Bank by 316.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 7,417 shares during the period. 91.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National Bank alerts:

National Bank stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,046. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.90. National Bank Holdings Corp has a twelve month low of $29.26 and a twelve month high of $41.44.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. National Bank had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $68.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that National Bank Holdings Corp will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. National Bank’s payout ratio is 31.48%.

In related news, EVP Patrick G. Sobers sold 4,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $165,497.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,184.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Burney S. Warren III sold 19,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $685,271.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,314.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 74,898 shares of company stock valued at $2,678,707. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of National Bank in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Spark Investment Management LLC Invests $1.59 Million in National Bank Holdings Corp (NBHC)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/21/spark-investment-management-llc-invests-1-59-million-in-national-bank-holdings-corp-nbhc.html.

National Bank Profile

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

See Also: Economic Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Bank Holdings Corp (NYSE:NBHC).

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.