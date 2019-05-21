Southern Co (SO) Holdings Boosted by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 2.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SO. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Southern during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Lee Financial Co raised its stake in Southern by 144.4% during the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Southern by 58.0% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A raised its stake in Southern by 49.0% during the first quarter. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A now owns 766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $51.00 price target on shares of Southern and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Southern in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.23.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total value of $361,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,019,256.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Henry A. Clark III purchased 2,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.19 per share, for a total transaction of $100,380.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,380. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 267,249 shares of company stock worth $13,714,078. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SO traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.27. The stock had a trading volume of 68,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,809,012. Southern Co has a 1 year low of $42.50 and a 1 year high of $54.28. The company has a market cap of $56.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70. Southern had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Southern Co will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.18%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

