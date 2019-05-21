Snap Inc (SNAP) VP Sells $1,215,428.40 in Stock

Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) VP Jerry James Hunter sold 107,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total transaction of $1,215,428.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,918,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,719,604.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jerry James Hunter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 16th, Jerry James Hunter sold 68,256 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $774,023.04.

On Tuesday, April 16th, Jerry James Hunter sold 8,770 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $102,784.40.

On Thursday, April 18th, Jerry James Hunter sold 17,494 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $201,181.00.

On Wednesday, February 20th, Jerry James Hunter sold 166,646 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total transaction of $1,539,809.04.

SNAP stock opened at $11.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 1.17. Snap Inc has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $14.47.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $320.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.28 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 92.94% and a negative return on equity of 47.71%. Snap’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Snap Inc will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 306.5% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 70.0% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SNAP. ValuEngine raised shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Snap from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Snap from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.18.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

