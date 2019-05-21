Smith Moore & CO. Takes $362,000 Position in Aon PLC (AON)

Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new stake in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AON during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of AON by 14,228.3% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,840,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,813,464 shares during the period. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Somerset Trust Co boosted its position in shares of AON by 171.8% during the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. 84.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AON news, General Counsel Peter M. Lieb sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.39, for a total value of $927,628.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 16,446 shares in the company, valued at $2,933,801.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.50, for a total value of $1,338,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,941 shares in the company, valued at $14,447,968.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AON traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $179.91. The company had a trading volume of 10,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,255. The firm has a market cap of $43.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.94. Aon PLC has a 12-month low of $134.82 and a 12-month high of $182.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.31. AON had a return on equity of 46.15% and a net margin of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.97 earnings per share. AON’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Aon PLC will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.57%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AON. ValuEngine lowered AON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AON in a report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on AON from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AON from $169.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded AON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, February 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.10.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

