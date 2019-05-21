Smith Moore & CO. Has $214,000 Stake in Ford Motor (F)

Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,322 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Motco raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1,162.6% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 2,904 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,674 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 173.0% during the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,631 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 52.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John C. Lechleiter purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.32 per share, with a total value of $103,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine A. O’callaghan sold 53,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total value of $547,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,680.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

F has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ford Motor to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. TheStreet raised Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Nomura downgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $8.20 to $7.50 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.48.

Ford Motor stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 471,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,091,719. The company has a market capitalization of $40.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. Ford Motor has a one year low of $7.41 and a one year high of $12.15.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.18. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 1.94%. The business had revenue of $40.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

