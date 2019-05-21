SK Telecom (SKM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Macquarie

Research analysts at Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SK Telecom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

SK Telecom stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.95. The stock had a trading volume of 70 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,460. The stock has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.27. SK Telecom has a one year low of $22.66 and a one year high of $28.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SKM. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SK Telecom by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SK Telecom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware bought a new position in shares of SK Telecom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of SK Telecom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SK Telecom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

About SK Telecom

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. It operates in four segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunication Services, E-Commerce Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission services; cellular global roaming services; interconnection services; Internet of Things solutions; and platform services, as well as sells smartphones and basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

