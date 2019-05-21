Shore Capital Reaffirms Hold Rating for Boohoo Group (BOO)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Boohoo Group (LON:BOO) in a research note released on Monday morning, Digital Look reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Boohoo Group from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 230 ($3.01) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Peel Hunt raised their price objective on Boohoo Group from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 325 ($4.25) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Boohoo Group in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Boohoo Group from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.79) price objective on shares of Boohoo Group in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 252 ($3.29).

BOO opened at GBX 239.80 ($3.13) on Monday. Boohoo Group has a 12-month low of GBX 146.40 ($1.91) and a 12-month high of GBX 249.20 ($3.26). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion and a PE ratio of 74.94.

In related news, insider Peter Wodehouse Williams acquired 14,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 176 ($2.30) per share, with a total value of £24,977.92 ($32,638.08).

Boohoo Group Company Profile

boohoo group plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products through the Websites to a market of 16 to 30 year old consumers. It offers its products for men, and women.

