SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $613,000 in Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (SERV) Stock

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 13,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its position in Servicemaster Global by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 11,846,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $435,232,000 after acquiring an additional 5,582,248 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Servicemaster Global by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 11,628,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $721,346,000 after acquiring an additional 71,982 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Servicemaster Global by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,248,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,863,000 after acquiring an additional 65,869 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Servicemaster Global during the 4th quarter worth $44,518,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in Servicemaster Global by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,198,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,776,000 after acquiring an additional 165,352 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SERV. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Servicemaster Global from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Servicemaster Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Servicemaster Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Servicemaster Global from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their price objective on shares of Servicemaster Global from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Servicemaster Global has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.89.

In related news, VP John Patrick Mullen sold 22,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $1,069,572.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $687,794.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Mary Kay Wegner sold 53,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.28, for a total transaction of $2,834,069.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,271,473.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SERV traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $54.23. 2,315 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 939,278. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.24. Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $34.28 and a 1-year high of $56.50.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $482.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.13 million. Servicemaster Global had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 14.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

