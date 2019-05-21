Severn Trent Plc (SVT) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 56.02 Per Share

Severn Trent Plc (LON:SVT) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 56.02 ($0.73) per share on Friday, July 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This is an increase from Severn Trent’s previous dividend of $37.35. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

SVT stock opened at GBX 1,938.50 ($25.33) on Tuesday. Severn Trent has a 12-month low of GBX 1,758 ($22.97) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,104 ($27.49). The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 517.43, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.62.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Severn Trent from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 1,950 ($25.48) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Severn Trent to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,050 ($26.79) price objective (down previously from GBX 2,200 ($28.75)) on shares of Severn Trent in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Severn Trent from GBX 1,847 ($24.13) to GBX 1,880 ($24.57) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Severn Trent from GBX 2,220 ($29.01) to GBX 2,320 ($30.31) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,089.33 ($27.30).

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment provides water and sewerage services to approximately 4.3 million households and businesses in the Midlands and mid-Wales.

