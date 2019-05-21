Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $3.30 Million Position in EOG Resources Inc (EOG)

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 8.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,644 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 3,076 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in EOG Resources by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,449,759 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $233,168,000 after purchasing an additional 235,356 shares during the period. American Financial Network Advisory Services LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. American Financial Network Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,728 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $247,000. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 16.3% during the first quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 355,278 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $33,815,000 after acquiring an additional 49,848 shares during the period. 88.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EOG. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $108.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. EOG Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.84.

In other EOG Resources news, Director Frank G. Wisner sold 1,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.28, for a total value of $113,114.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 120,052 shares in the company, valued at $10,478,138.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

EOG stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.79. 784,840 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,967,348. The firm has a market cap of $53.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. EOG Resources Inc has a 1 year low of $82.04 and a 1 year high of $133.53.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 17.10%. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that EOG Resources Inc will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.88%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

