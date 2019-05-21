Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Has $91,000 Holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 23.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SKYY. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 175.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 170.7% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SKYY traded up $0.62 on Tuesday, hitting $59.10. The stock had a trading volume of 3,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,630. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1 year low of $45.36 and a 1 year high of $61.37.

