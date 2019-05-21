Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Exelon Co. (EXC)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 26.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 565 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. USS Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Exelon by 247.6% during the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 878,381 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $44,020,000 after acquiring an additional 625,681 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Exelon by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 12,381 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Edwardsville purchased a new stake in Exelon during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,166,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its stake in Exelon by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 281,302 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $12,687,000 after acquiring an additional 114,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Exelon during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EXC traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $49.24. The stock had a trading volume of 66,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,328,037. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.37. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $39.11 and a 1-year high of $51.03.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy giant reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.87. The company had revenue of $9.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 8.85%. Exelon’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 46.47%.

In other Exelon news, EVP Paymon Aliabadi sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total value of $846,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Nigro sold 53,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total transaction of $2,667,942.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,574 shares in the company, valued at $4,937,874.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EXC shares. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Exelon in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Exelon in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.97.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

