Select Medical (SEM) Lifted to “Outperform” at JMP Securities

JMP Securities upgraded shares of Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $18.00 price target on the health services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SEM. Barclays reissued a hold rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Select Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Select Medical from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Select Medical from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.67.

Get Select Medical alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SEM opened at $14.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Select Medical has a 12-month low of $12.96 and a 12-month high of $21.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.30.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Select Medical had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Select Medical will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Rocco A. Ortenzio purchased 41,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.24 per share, with a total value of $597,339.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,047,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,911,316.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Rocco A. Ortenzio purchased 306,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.18 per share, for a total transaction of $4,341,760.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,047,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,848,487.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Select Medical by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 774,954 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $11,896,000 after acquiring an additional 174,931 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Select Medical by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 66,938 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 23,423 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Select Medical by 8.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,362,793 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,076,000 after acquiring an additional 100,506 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Select Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Select Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,865,000. 77.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

Read More: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.