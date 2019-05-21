Seizert Capital Partners LLC Sells 6,812 Shares of Chubb Ltd (CB)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 64.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,812 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management increased its stake in Chubb by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 18,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,610,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Chubb by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in Chubb by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CB shares. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Chubb from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

NYSE CB opened at $145.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Chubb Ltd has a 52 week low of $119.54 and a 52 week high of $146.31. The company has a market cap of $66.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.82.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.05. Chubb had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Chubb Ltd will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Chubb’s payout ratio is 30.93%.

In other news, insider Paul Bennett Medini sold 2,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.94, for a total value of $326,411.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,737,827.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.87, for a total transaction of $283,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,766 shares of company stock valued at $3,523,173 in the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Seizert Capital Partners LLC Sells 6,812 Shares of Chubb Ltd (CB)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/21/seizert-capital-partners-llc-sells-6812-shares-of-chubb-ltd-cb.html.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.