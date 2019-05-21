Security National Trust Co. Sells 379 Shares of Comcast Co. (CMCSA)

Security National Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,548 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,395 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,899 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 3,110,244 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $105,904,000 after purchasing an additional 8,001 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Capital Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 352.0% in the fourth quarter. Lee Capital Holdings LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 21,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Nomura upped their target price on Comcast from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.65.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $42.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $199.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $30.67 and a 12-month high of $43.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $26.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.27 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 12.34%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.94%.

In other Comcast news, EVP Stephen B. Burke sold 457,633 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total transaction of $19,838,390.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,078,189 shares in the company, valued at $46,739,493.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David N. Watson sold 201,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total value of $7,700,578.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 817,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,337,273.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,050,544 shares of company stock worth $43,190,058 in the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

