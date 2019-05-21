Seanergy Maritime (SHIP) & Safe Bulkers (SB) Head to Head Analysis

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) and Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Seanergy Maritime and Safe Bulkers’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seanergy Maritime $91.52 million 0.04 -$21.06 million ($5.55) -0.23 Safe Bulkers $193.19 million 0.88 $27.68 million $0.17 9.71

Safe Bulkers has higher revenue and earnings than Seanergy Maritime. Seanergy Maritime is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Safe Bulkers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Seanergy Maritime has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Safe Bulkers has a beta of 1.73, suggesting that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Seanergy Maritime and Safe Bulkers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seanergy Maritime 0 1 1 0 2.50 Safe Bulkers 0 0 4 0 3.00

Seanergy Maritime presently has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 693.65%. Safe Bulkers has a consensus target price of $4.25, suggesting a potential upside of 157.58%. Given Seanergy Maritime’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Seanergy Maritime is more favorable than Safe Bulkers.

Profitability

This table compares Seanergy Maritime and Safe Bulkers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seanergy Maritime -23.01% -49.92% -5.12% Safe Bulkers 14.19% 6.30% 2.74%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.4% of Seanergy Maritime shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.5% of Safe Bulkers shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Safe Bulkers beats Seanergy Maritime on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Seanergy Maritime Company Profile

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of drybulk commodities worldwide. As of April 4, 2019, it owned a fleet of 10 Capesizes with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,748,581 deadweight tons and an average fleet age of 10 years. The company was formerly known as Seanergy Maritime Corp. and changed its name to Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. in July 2008. Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

Safe Bulkers, Inc. provides marine drybulk transportation services worldwide. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of February 14, 2019, the company had a fleet of 41 drybulk vessels having an average age of 8.5 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3.8 million deadweight tons. Its fleet consisted of 14 Panamax class vessels, 10 Kamsarmax class vessels, 13 post- Panamax class vessels, and 4 Capesize class vessels. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Monaco.

