Scopuly Trading 5.3% Lower This Week (SKY)

Scopuly (CURRENCY:SKY) traded up 19.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 21st. One Scopuly token can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges including Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Stellarport. Scopuly has a total market cap of $1.96 million and approximately $10,821.00 worth of Scopuly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Scopuly has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Scopuly Token Profile

Scopuly’s launch date was December 22nd, 2013. Scopuly’s total supply is 9,999,998,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,113,790,933 tokens. The official website for Scopuly is www.scopuly.com/about . The Reddit community for Scopuly is /r/SCOPULY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scopuly’s official Twitter account is @Scopuly_com . Scopuly’s official message board is medium.com/@scopulyplatform

Buying and Selling Scopuly

Scopuly can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellarport and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scopuly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scopuly should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scopuly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

