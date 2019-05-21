Science Applications International (SAIC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $88.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Science Applications is benefiting from higher orders in supply chain and continued contract wins. Moreover, management is optimistic about its long-term strategy called Ingenuity 2025, which it expects to accelerate with the acquisition of Engility. New contracts supporting IT modernization coupled with the acquisition of Engility is a key growth driver. The company expects to deliver increased customer access, higher investments in competitive and niche solutions and improved cash flow in the coming year. Estimates have been going up ahead of the company’s fiscal Q1 earnings release. The company has positive record of earnings surprises in recent quarters. However, revenue concentration is a major risk for Science Applications. Further, competition in the emerging growth segment is also a concern. Shares have underperformed the industry in the past year.”

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Science Applications International from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised Science Applications International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered Science Applications International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Drexel Hamilton reissued a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $89.25.

Shares of SAIC opened at $78.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.52. Science Applications International has a twelve month low of $58.19 and a twelve month high of $93.31.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.28. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 2.94%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Science Applications International will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. This is an increase from Science Applications International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.37%.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Moraco sold 1,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $135,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,151 shares in the company, valued at $4,436,325. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 18.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,766,169 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $443,706,000 after acquiring an additional 915,937 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 7.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,404,860 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $435,631,000 after acquiring an additional 352,533 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Science Applications International by 40.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,497,874 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $115,254,000 after purchasing an additional 429,865 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Science Applications International by 14.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,496,111 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $115,125,000 after purchasing an additional 187,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in Science Applications International in the first quarter worth about $95,003,000. Institutional investors own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure.

