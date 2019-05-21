Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index (FNDA) Shares Bought by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index (NYSEARCA:FNDA) by 19.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,256 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FNDA. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index by 176.4% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 773,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,802,000 after purchasing an additional 493,626 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,947,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $228,383,000 after acquiring an additional 347,964 shares during the period. McAdam LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index by 130,556.7% during the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 195,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,436,000 after acquiring an additional 195,835 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index by 1,087.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 212,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,963,000 after acquiring an additional 194,168 shares during the period. Finally, Opes Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index during the first quarter worth $5,361,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index stock opened at $36.85 on Tuesday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index has a twelve month low of $30.98 and a twelve month high of $41.83.

