Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. Sells 2,555 Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI)

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. cut its position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 999,175 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,555 shares during the period. Rogers Communications makes up about 3.7% of Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $53,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,262,000. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in Rogers Communications by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 196,347 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,563,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Rogers Communications by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,584,514 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $85,194,000 after purchasing an additional 57,553 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Rogers Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,482,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Rogers Communications by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,624,689 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $87,376,000 after purchasing an additional 262,536 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Shares of RCI stock traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.24. 20,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,973. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.16 and a 1 year high of $55.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $26.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.66.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 27.28% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.3753 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.37%.

A number of research analysts have commented on RCI shares. Echelon Wealth Partners lowered Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. TD Securities lowered Rogers Communications to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James lowered Rogers Communications to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Macquarie lowered Rogers Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.06 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rogers Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.68.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/21/scheer-rowlett-associates-investment-management-ltd-sells-2555-shares-of-rogers-communications-inc-rci.html.

Rogers Communications Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B).

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.